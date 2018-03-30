Launch of Radio Utopie News Agency (NARU) 2.0

We launched a new version of our news agency (not yet of our Android App NARU).

– new feed

– responsive / user-friendly website

– searchable date-based archive reaching to 2010 (167.642 hand-picked entries so far, status 6.00 pm, today)

– news, articles, announcements, videos, information from industrial / established sources to independent media and literally all kinds of organizations and individuals, mostly in German and English language

– 24 h

– forwarding to the original source.

– embed code:

<script type=“text/javascript“ src=“https://nachrichtenagentur.radio-utopie.de/newsagency/feed/rss/embed“></script>

Best regards from the bridge.